Best Bourbon Under $50 | Whiskey Raiders

Finding an excellent bourbon for under $50 is not only possible but also easy to find at most retailers and liquor stores.

Knob Creek Single Barrel Reserve packs a punch at a great price. “Knob Creek never fails to impress, even when the price is removed from the equation. These solid, complex releases are a must-have for any bourbon lover and can be enjoyed anywhere from the golf course to the board room.” Says the Whiskey Raiders critic Jay West.

Not to mention, a 9yr bourbon for under $50 is almost unheard of. It is bottled at 60% ABV and boasts some really great flavors that will wow guests whether it is served up neat or in a cocktail.

Nose: Honey, crisp peanut brittle, waffle cone, and toffee. Decadent and inviting, with a hint of ethanol.

Taste: Thick and rich on the palate. A bit of heat, though it is to be expected with proof like this. Fudge, caramel, a bit of waffle cone, and some peanut brittle. Complex.

Finish: Long finish. A bit of ethanol once again, though not punishing. Complex, with caramel and a hint of oak notably sticking around.

