Bevridge Launches World Whiskies Tasting Experience

Bevridge, which describes itself as “an imbibing experience meets e-commerce platform,” on Thursday announced The World Whiskies Tasting Experience, a sampler pack composed of five 50-milliliter pours of different types of whiskey: scotch, Irish, American single malt, bourbon and rye.

Both Bevridge Tasting Experiences are available now on Bevridge.co and ReserveBar.

If you’re interested in getting into whiskey, this is a great starting point, enabling you to sample your way through a great example of five of the most prominent types of whiskey.

The whiskeys offered in the tasting kit are Benromach Organic Single Malt Scotch, Limavady Irish Whiskey, Balcones Lineage American single malt, Frey Ranch Straight Bourbon and WhistlePig Piggyback 100% Rye.

“We chose to feature five distinct types of whiskey so that in one convenient package people can really explore the breadth of flavors that the world of whiskey offers,” Bevridge Marketing Director Charlie Rodman said in a news release.

This is the second release from Bevridge, following its American Single Malt Experience, which launched in spring and featured 10 50-milliliter samples: Westland American Single Malt Whiskey, Virginia Distillery Company Courage & Conviction, Virginia Distillery Company Courage & Conviction Sherry Cask, Colkegan American Single Malt, Balcones Texas “1” Single Malt, Westward Whiskey American Single Malt, Westward American Single Malt Stout Cask, Westward American Single Malt Pinot Noir Cask, Boulder American Single Malt Whisky Bottled in Bond and Boulder American Single Malt Whiskey Peated.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!