Bib and Tucker Launches Double Char Bourbon

Is it getting hot in here? The Tennessee-based distillery, Bib and Tucker, announced the launch of its Double Char Bourbon on Wednesday in a news release. The dram was inspired by the turn of the century, when food was cooked over an open fire. The bourbon is scheduled to hit shelves in the U.S. at the beginning of August — just in time for grilling season.

The Bib and Tucker Double Char clocks in at 88 proof and is aged for six years in new white American oak, followed by a minimum of five months in charred and smoked new barrels.

“I can’t wait for consumers to try this delicious expression,” said Tom Steffanci, president of Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits. “Double Char spends just the right amount of time in the second heavily charred barrel, creating a savory, smoky character that adds a whole new dimension to the bourbon.”

The bourbon follows the Lincoln County process, where the spirit is filtered through sugar maple charcoal before maturation. The second barrel is sugar-maple-smoked before being filled with Bib and Tucker’s 6-year-old bourbon.

The Bib and Tucker Double Char is set to sell at a suggested retail price of $54.99.

More About Bib and Tucker

Bib and Tucker ages its bourbons for a minimum of six years in Tennessee. The distillery is influenced by the surrounding rolling hills and rivers. The temperature and humidity fluctuations cause the barrels to shrink and expand over the years, creating extended contact between the wood and America’s native spirit.

The distillery slowly toasts its barrels to bring out the wood’s natural sugars, lending the wood a caramelized quality.

Tasting Notes via the Brand

Nose: A touch of smoke with immediate notes of toasted oak and dulce de leche, with background notes of cinnamon and clove.

Taste: Vanilla and sugar maple surrounded with white smoke, hints of sweet corn and toasted cinnamon.

Finish: Medium to long finish with oak, white smoke and vanilla.

