Jim Beam Sponsors Open Door Tour for Black-Owned Businesses

Black Bourbon Society has partnered with Jim Beam for the second annual Open Door Tour. The tour will highlight black-owned bars and restaurants that serve as cultural pillars in their respective communities. It will also provide an opportunity for people to come together and experience some of the food and drinks that black-owned establishments have to offer.

The tour will kick off June 25 in Atlanta, Georgia, and will tour multiple eastern and southern cities. In addition, BBS will host virtual events on June 23, July 14, August 4, and August 18.

The Tour is a series of five weekend-long events with the goal to highlight black-owned bars and restaurants. Each city will host the following activities:

Highball Happy Hour: A social event highlighting black bartenders and their unique spins on a Jim Beam Highball and cocktails featuring Jim Beam Black

A social event highlighting black bartenders and their unique spins on a Jim Beam Highball and cocktails featuring Jim Beam Black The Bourbon-Q Paired Tasting: An educational Jim Beam flight tasting paired with items traditionally found at a family barbecue. Jim Beam Black, Jim Beam Bottled in Bond, Jim Beam Double Oaked and Jim Beam Devil’s Cut will be featured.

An educational Jim Beam flight tasting paired with items traditionally found at a family barbecue. Jim Beam Black, Jim Beam Bottled in Bond, Jim Beam Double Oaked and Jim Beam Devil’s Cut will be featured. Rhythm and Beam Brunch: Will feature Jim Beam’s newest expression, Jim Beam Orange, through brunch cocktails at a “come as you are” bourbon-paired brunch with live entertainment.

“We are beyond thrilled to partner with Jim Beam to produce the Open Door Tour,” Samara Davis, Founder of Black Bourbon Society, said in a news release. “This campaign further pushes our mission of increasing diversity and inclusion within the spirits industry and we are honored to work alongside our partners to highlight black-owned bars and restaurant owners within their communities through our virtual and in-person activations.”

Jim Beam has also stated its excitement to be a part of the Open Door in an effort to continue to support the importance of diversity within the spirits industry: “At Jim Beam, our door is always open for bourbon lovers. It’s why we’re thrilled to be working with the Black Bourbon Society and the National Black Chamber of Commerce to host the Open Door Tour this summer,” said Albert Baladi, President and CEO at Beam Suntory. “After the past year, it’s more important than ever to support our black-owned restaurants and bars across the country, and we look forward to welcoming new friends into our Beam family along the way.”

