Custom Bourbon: This Distillery Lets you Craft Your Blend

Black Button Distilling in Rochester, New York, is offering restaurant owners, bartenders and liquor store operators the chance to craft their own, personalized, one-of-a-kind, custom bourbons.

The distillery announced Tuesday the launch of its bespoke bourbon blending program, offered to hospitality partners and retailers. Black Button claims to be the first grain-to-glass distillery to launch a Custom Bourbon Blend Program.

With the program, companies will work with Black Button’s team of distillers to create a blend exclusive to their establishment. First, the customer meets with the Black Button team to give the distillery a feel for their customer base. Next, they receive a flavor profile survey to determine preferences and hone in on particular flavors. Each blend is made with a base of Black Button’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which is available in 90 proof, 92 proof or 94 proof. The bottles are marked with a customized hangtag sowing the specific establishment. The base bourbon is made from 60% corn, 20% wheat, 11% malted barley and 9% rye.

A minimum of 100 bottles must be purchased to place an order.

“Increasingly, we are noticing that customers are interested in personalization,” Jason Barrett, president and master distiller at Black Button, said in a news release. “Consumers want things that are one-of-a-kind or limited edition. With the launch of a Custom Bourbon Blending Program, we can give retailers a leg up on the competition with something that is uniquely theirs, making them a special destination to purchase bespoke blends.”

This isn’t the first customizable bourbon on the market; Designer Dram offers the chance to create your own whiskey as well, complete with a custom label.

