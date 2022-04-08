Blanton's is Raffling off a Private Barrel Pick Experience

Heavily awarded and sought-after bourbon brand Blanton’s is raffling off a reward for the ages for bourbon lovers: an entire barrel of bourbon and a Blanton’s Private Barrel Pick Experience.

The experience will begin with a visit to Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky, featuring an exclusive tour and tasting for up to eight people, with samples directly from several barrels handpicked by distillery experts.

After the visit, Buffalo Trace will bottle the selected barrel. Each bottle will have Blanton’s labeling with an added personalized medallion to indicate that the barrel was personally selected by the winner. The barrel and bottles (number of bottles varies by barrel) will be shipped to a retailer of the winner’s choice for pickup.

Raffle ticket sales begin May 13 through June 27 or until sold out. Winners will be drawn at 2 p.m. ET June 28 on Facebook Live. Only 2,000 tickets will be available. On May 13, those who wish to purchase tickets for $100 each may do so at this link.

Beyond the winner of the full experience and barrel, three lesser winners will be selected. The second-place winner will receive a bottle of 12-year Pappy Van Winkle. The third-place winner will receive a commemorative edition E.H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel Bourbon signed by musician Chris Stapleton, donated by Outlaw State of Kind Fund. The fourth-place winner will receive one W.L. Weller Antique, one W.L. Weller Special Reserve, one Blanton’s Single Barrel and one Eagle Rare 10 Year.

If you don’t end up winning your own barrel of Blanton’s, we recommend trying these four bourbons in the stead of Blanton’s, which can be very tough to get your hands on.

