Molson Coors Acquires Whiskey Brand Blue Run Spirits

Molson Coors announced Tuesday a further step into the whiskey business with the acquisition of Blue Run Spirits. This marks the brewing giant’s first spirits acquisition.

The Georgetown Kentucky-based bourbon brand Blue Run has generated more than its fair share of buzz since its inception in 2020. While the brand that marches to its own beat is in its nascent years, its expressions often sell out at a frenzied pace.

Blue Run’s founders, Mike Montgomery, Tim Sparapani Jesse McKnight and Andy Brown, will all remain affiliated with the brand. Montgomery will transition into the role of vice president of Coors Spirits Co. Jim Rutledge will continue his position as Blue Run’s distillery consultant and liquid advisor.

“Since launching Blue Run, we have always strived to do things a little differently to truly embrace today’s younger, more diverse generation of whiskey drinkers,” Montgomery said in a news release. “We are humbled by how the whiskey community has embraced our vision and that Molson Coors wants to join and support us in this journey.”

Molson Coors first entered the spirits game in October 2021 with the release of Five Trail Blended American Whiskey. In April, it continued its whiskey venture, releasing Barmen 1873 Bourbon.

“Molson Coors has been on a journey to broaden beyond our beer roots and build powerful brands in growing categories, and Blue Run joining us is an exciting next step as we establish Coors Spirits Co.,” the brand’s chief commercial officer Michelle St. Jacques in the news release. “Blue Run has accomplished in three years what many brands hope to do in a generation and has done it at the luxury end of the whiskey category. Importantly, we are committed to maintaining Blue Run’s well-known quality, design and innovation as we continue to grow our spirits portfolio.”

Molson Coors is the driving force behind mega-brands such as Coors Light, Miller Light and Blue Moon. The company launched Coors Spirits Co. in 2023 with a desire to enter the spirits sector.

In March, Blue Run announced plans to build a distillery in Kentucky. Molson Coors will assist in bringing the facilities to life.

