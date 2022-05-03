Blue Run Spirits unveils "Reflection I" | Whiskey Raiders

Blue Run Spirits is proud to unveil Blue Run “Reflection I” Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

This unique bourbon was distilled by hall of famer Jim Rutledge and will be available at select retailers in the U.S. and Canada, as well as online at BlueRunSpirits.com beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Wednesday, May 4th.

“’Reflection I’ is going to appeal to both the whiskey novice and the seasoned veteran,” said Mike Montgomery, CEO and co-founder of Blue Run Spirits. “This release blends barrels with medium to deep char levels allowing us to marry some very intriguing flavor differences. It is a full-flavored sipper that truly demonstrates Jim Rutledge’s finely honed skills as a distiller.”

the bourbon was named by two of Blue Run’s founders who faced personal challenges over the past two years, in the middle of the pandemic and while launching Blue Run Spirits. Reflection I was pulled from existing aging stocks, this refined Bourbon, at this particular proof, is what they both enjoyed during this period, allowing them to reflect on what truly matters, starting first and foremost with family.

The company’s previous release, High Rye Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Batch 2 was also contract distilled by Jim Rutledge at Castle & Key and blended by recently appointed Blue Run Whiskey Director Shaylyn Gammon. Batch 1 sold out in minutes and was recently included in Fred Minnick’s Top 100 list and named one of the top 25 bourbons of the 21st Century by Robb Report. Batch 2 is currently performing strongly with a score of 88 on Whiskey Raiders – enviably high for a new brand.

“Reflection I” Tasting Notes

“Reflection I” tasting notes include Rainier cherries and creamy butterscotch on the nose, followed by fluffy pancakes and maple syrup on the front end, fresh rosemary on the mid-palate, and an invigorating nutmeg finish.

The bottle also features precious metal sliver ink and a sterling silver coating on the brand’s signature butterfly medallion.

Blue Run “Reflection I” Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available for $89.99.

