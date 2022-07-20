Blue Run Golden Rye Whiskey Batch 2 Announced

Blue Run Spirits on Tuesday announced that Batch 2 of its Blue Run Golden Rye Whiskey will launch at 3 p.m. EST Wednesday on the Blue Run Spirits online shop as well as in fine spirits retailers across the U.S. and Canada.

This latest release comes from 102 barrels and is bottled at 95 proof. It will be available at a suggested retail price of $99.99. The bottle design will remain the same as it was for Batch 1, which was released in September 2021, sold out quickly and won a Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

This is the 10th whiskey from newcomer Blue Run, which launched in October 2020. Since its debut, Blue Run Spirits has earned a stellar reputation in the whiskey community. The brand was founded by a politician and former Nike designer — not exactly traditional for a whiskey company.

Blue Run made headlines in the whiskey world with the hires of Shaylyn Gammon, who came from Campari and worked on Wild Turkey, as its whiskey director; and former Four Roses master distiller Jim Rutledge as a contract master distiller. Its whiskeys have been highly reviewed.

Check out our interview with Gammon on her move to Blue Run here.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!