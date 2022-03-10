Blue Run Spirits Releases Straight High Rye Bourbon Batch 2

Blue Run Spirits on Thursday announced the release of the second batch of its Straight High Rye Bourbon Whiskey, according to FredMinnick.com.

Iconic distiller Jim Rutledge, formerly master distiller at Four Roses, served as the contracted master distiller for this Blue Run release for the first time. Previous Blue Run releases saw Rutledge in a liquid advisor role.

Blue Run High Rye Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Batch 2 releases to select retailers across the U.S. and Canada this week and online at bluerunspirits.com, powered by Seelbach’s. Blue Run High Rye was contract distilled at Castle & Key, with Blue Run Whiskey Director Shaylyn Gammon overseeing the dumping and blending of 232 barrels.

Blue Run Kentucky Straight High Rye Bourbon Batch 2 is bottled at 111 proof and sells for $99.99.

Batch 1 sold out quickly and was named one of the top 25 bourbons of the 21st Century by Robb Report.

Blue Run describes the new release as “a caramel beauty full of baking spices and a toasted oak frame that crescendos with a stone fruit and black pepper finish.”

