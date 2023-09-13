 Blue Run Debuts Reflection II Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Bourbon

Blue Run Spirits Continues Popular Reflection Series With Bright Bourbon That is ‘Familiar as it is New’

Cynthia MerstenSep 13th, 2023, 1:56 pm
Blue Run

(Photo: Blue Run Spirits)

Blue Run announced in a news release Wednesday the launch of Reflection II Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which is available for purchase from the brand’s website. Reflection II follows the popular launch of Reflection I, which the brand considers to be one of Blue Run’s “most approachable,” whiskeys.

Reflection I was released in May 2022 and was distilled by Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Famer Jim Rutledge. According to the brand, it became a favorite amongst whiskey enthusiasts due to its approachable nature. Reflection I had darker base notes and the brand claims it featured a flavor profile of oak and caramel. Reflection II, according to Whiskey Director Shaylyn Gammon, is meant to pick up where Reflection I left off.

Yet Gammon claims that she has other plans for the flavor profile of this whiskey.

“The Reflection Bourbon series is an intriguing blending project because we have an established baseline of approachability that will carry through to every release, but we will explore the different layers that make whiskey such an interesting spirit,” Gammon in the news release. “For continuity, we included some Reflection I as the base and then started painting with an entirely different brush. Reflection II will be as familiar as it is new to anyone who enjoyed the first product.”

According to Blue Run, Reflection II focuses on brighter mid-tones and has a floral essence with some sweetness.

Reflection II hosts less rye in its mashbill than Reflection I but clocks in at a higher proof of 100. The second expression within the Reflection series features older whiskeys from Blue Run’s inventory that exceeds 5,000 barrels.

Blue Run Spirits was acquired by Molson Coors in August. The purchase was the brewing giant’s first spirits acquisition and made media headlines. Reflection II is the brand’s second spirits release after the Molson Coors acquisition.

Blue Run Reflection II Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: A bright bouquet of warm spices, and rich cocoa.

Taste: Orange peel, farm fresh honey with toasted oak and salted caramel blondies.

Finish: Spicy citrus, barrel spice and churros with powdered sugar and a dash of cayenne.

Cynthia Mersten - Writer/Editor

Cynthia Mersten is a writer/editor for Whiskey Raiders and has worked in the Beverage Industry for eight years. She started her career in wine and spirits distribution and sold brands like Four Roses, High West and Compass Box to a variety of bars and restaurants in the city she calls home: Los Angeles. Cynthia is a lover of all things related to wine, spirits and story and holds a BA from UCLA’s School of Theatre, Film and Television. Besides writing, her favorite pastimes are photography and watching movies with her husband.

