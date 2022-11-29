Blue Run Winter Solstice Collection Returns for 2022

’12 Days of Bourbon’: This December, Blue Run Spirits Will Release a New Bourbon Daily for Nearly 2 Weeks
On Tuesday, Blue Run Spirits announced its second annual “12 Days of Bourbon” campaign, featuring a dozen single-barrel, barrel-proof, high-rye bourbons.
Together, the 12 whiskeys will compose the Blue Run Winter Solstice Collection. The bourbons will be made available one at a time daily per day starting 3 p.m. EST Thursday.
Each bourbon featured in the Blue Run Winter Solstice Collection comes from a base of Blue Run’s High Rye Bourbon, which was contract-distilled by Blue Run Liquid Advisor Jim Rutledge at Castle & Key. They were then selected by Blue Run Whiskey Director Shaylyn Gammon. Each bottling is offered at barrel proof, ranging from 117.2 to 129.
“In sampling and indexing hundreds of barrels for various Blue Run projects, there were twelve barrels I encountered that absolutely stood out,” Gammon said in a news release. “Each wonderfully different from the next, these barrels are the true cream of the crop from this batch. These dozen barrels became the twelve expressions of Winter Solstice.”
Each bottling in the Blue Run Winter Solstice Collection is priced at $179.99, while the complete collection is available for $2,999.99. Purchasing the collection as a whole costs about $840 more than buying all of the 12 bottles individually. Dropping the extra money to purchase the entire collection, however, guarantees access to all of the bottlings, as they’ll likely sell out quickly each day.
The Blue Run Winter Solstice Collection Tasting Notes, Via the Brand
Dec. 1: Meteor
Proof: 122
Nose: Warm brown sugar and toasted sourdough
Taste: Juicy apples burst into a cornucopia of stone fruit
Finish: Lingering pear
Dec. 2: Light Year
Proof: 123.9
Nose: Apples and honey
Taste: Luminous and full, the palate goes the distance with a hint of snow-covered pine trees meeting spicy pepper, leather and elemental wood spice
Finish: Herbal tea and rye notes
Dec. 3: Lunar
Proof: 117.2
Nose: Robust dark notes of black cherry, salted caramel and campfire
Taste: Sun-ripened summer fruits, Italian Barolo and light oak
Finish: Wildflowers
Dec. 4: Solar
Proof: 119.1
Nose: Pear, cherry, tropical fruit and sherry
Taste: Oven-baked sugary pastry and toasted wood.
Finish: Darker notes and French oak.
Dec. 5: Infinity
Proof: 118.7
Nose: Boundless lemon zest pairs with roses and sawdust
Taste: Honeydew, peanut brittle, warm spice and toffee.
Finish: Cloves and rye spice.
Dec. 6: Interstellar
Proof: 118.6
Nose: Pecans, melting caramel and rich vanilla
Taste: Spicy cinnamon and ripened kiwi
Finish: Long, drizzled honey
Dec. 7: Supernova
Proof: 129
Nose: Cola, port wine and blackberries
Taste: Light brown sugar and red hots
Finish: Tingling and enduring black pepper
Dec. 8: North Star
Proof: 118.7
Nose: Floral, accompanied by lime zest, butterscotch and leather
Taste: Nougat, light cayenne and white pepper enveloped in hints of island daiquiri
Finish: Pleasantly spicy.
Dec. 9: Gravity
Proof: 118.9
Nose: Plums, gingerbread and barrel char
Taste: Coconut-pecan frosted German chocolate cake
Finish: Spicy cocoa
Dec. 10: Constellation
Proof: 121
Nose: Honey, sour apple, maple syrup and tobacco
Taste: Clusters of peach and sweet corn
Finish: Butterscotch, light cinnamon and clove.
Dec. 11: Black Hole
Proof: 124.2
Nose: Apricot, caramel and molasses
Taste: Molasses and tobacco.
Dec. 12: Cosmic
Proof: 122.9
Nose: Light citrus, toffee, butter and wood char
Taste: Cinnamon raisin bread.
Finish: Balanced, highlighted by nutmeg
