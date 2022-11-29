Blue Run Winter Solstice Collection Returns for 2022

On Tuesday, Blue Run Spirits announced its second annual “12 Days of Bourbon” campaign, featuring a dozen single-barrel, barrel-proof, high-rye bourbons.

Together, the 12 whiskeys will compose the Blue Run Winter Solstice Collection. The bourbons will be made available one at a time daily per day starting 3 p.m. EST Thursday.

Each bourbon featured in the Blue Run Winter Solstice Collection comes from a base of Blue Run’s High Rye Bourbon, which was contract-distilled by Blue Run Liquid Advisor Jim Rutledge at Castle & Key. They were then selected by Blue Run Whiskey Director Shaylyn Gammon. Each bottling is offered at barrel proof, ranging from 117.2 to 129.

“In sampling and indexing hundreds of barrels for various Blue Run projects, there were twelve barrels I encountered that absolutely stood out,” Gammon said in a news release. “Each wonderfully different from the next, these barrels are the true cream of the crop from this batch. These dozen barrels became the twelve expressions of Winter Solstice.”

Each bottling in the Blue Run Winter Solstice Collection is priced at $179.99, while the complete collection is available for $2,999.99. Purchasing the collection as a whole costs about $840 more than buying all of the 12 bottles individually. Dropping the extra money to purchase the entire collection, however, guarantees access to all of the bottlings, as they’ll likely sell out quickly each day.

The Blue Run Winter Solstice Collection Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Dec. 1: Meteor

Proof: 122

Nose: Warm brown sugar and toasted sourdough

Taste: Juicy apples burst into a cornucopia of stone fruit

Finish: Lingering pear

Dec. 2: Light Year

Proof: 123.9

Nose: Apples and honey

Taste: Luminous and full, the palate goes the distance with a hint of snow-covered pine trees meeting spicy pepper, leather and elemental wood spice

Finish: Herbal tea and rye notes

Dec. 3: Lunar

Proof: 117.2

Nose: Robust dark notes of black cherry, salted caramel and campfire

Taste: Sun-ripened summer fruits, Italian Barolo and light oak

Finish: Wildflowers

Dec. 4: Solar

Proof: 119.1

Nose: Pear, cherry, tropical fruit and sherry

Taste: Oven-baked sugary pastry and toasted wood.

Finish: Darker notes and French oak.

Dec. 5: Infinity

Proof: 118.7

Nose: Boundless lemon zest pairs with roses and sawdust

Taste: Honeydew, peanut brittle, warm spice and toffee.

Finish: Cloves and rye spice.

Dec. 6: Interstellar

Proof: 118.6

Nose: Pecans, melting caramel and rich vanilla

Taste: Spicy cinnamon and ripened kiwi

Finish: Long, drizzled honey

Dec. 7: Supernova

Proof: 129

Nose: Cola, port wine and blackberries

Taste: Light brown sugar and red hots

Finish: Tingling and enduring black pepper

Dec. 8: North Star

Proof: 118.7

Nose: Floral, accompanied by lime zest, butterscotch and leather

Taste: Nougat, light cayenne and white pepper enveloped in hints of island daiquiri

Finish: Pleasantly spicy.

Dec. 9: Gravity

Proof: 118.9

Nose: Plums, gingerbread and barrel char

Taste: Coconut-pecan frosted German chocolate cake

Finish: Spicy cocoa

Dec. 10: Constellation

Proof: 121

Nose: Honey, sour apple, maple syrup and tobacco

Taste: Clusters of peach and sweet corn

Finish: Butterscotch, light cinnamon and clove.

Dec. 11: Black Hole

Proof: 124.2

Nose: Apricot, caramel and molasses

Taste: Molasses and tobacco.

Dec. 12: Cosmic

Proof: 122.9

Nose: Light citrus, toffee, butter and wood char

Taste: Cinnamon raisin bread.

Finish: Balanced, highlighted by nutmeg

