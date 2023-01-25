Heaven's Door Bootleg Series Volume IV Launches

On Wednesday, Heaven’s Door, the whiskey brand co-created by Bob Dylan, announced the latest release in its Bootleg series.

Bottled at 111 proof, Heaven’s Door Bootleg Series Volume IV is an 11-Year-Old wheated bourbon that underwent a finishing period of nearly a year in Islay scotch casks.

As has been the tradition with each Heaven’s Door Bootleg release, the bourbon is housed in a handmade ceramic bottle decorated with an oil painting by Bob Dylan. Volume IV’s painting is titled Lighthouse in Maine (2017) from the second installment of Dylan’s “The Beaten Path” collection. Each bottle comes in an individually numbered, bespoke leather journal.

Heaven’s Door Bootleg Series Volume IV will sell for a suggested retail price of $499.99. It is now available for preorder at HeavensDoor.com and select retailers nationwide.

Heaven’s Door Bootleg Series Volume IV Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Toasted marshmallow, sandalwood, sugar plums, marzipan, creamed corn

Palate: Winter campfire, mesquite bbq, leather, piped tobacco, cedar, bone marrow

