Heaven's Door Daxton Bourbon Debuts as Hotel-Exclusive

Luxury Detroit hotel Daxton, located in the city’s northern metro area, has partnered with Heaven’s Door, a whiskey brand that was co-created by Bob Dylan.

The partnership between the brand and the hotel has produced a new bourbon, Heaven’s Door Daxton Single Barrel, exclusively offered at the hotel, specifically at its Geode Bar and Lounge and flagship restaurant Madam.

According to a news release, the cask-strength, single-barrel bourbon was aged for five years, bottled at 62.25% ABV and is said to have “robust flavors and rich color.” The bourbon boasts With notes of corn, clover honey, and toasted oak.”

“The quality of Heaven’s Door’s award-winning portfolio of whiskeys matches the extraordinary service and experience that we proudly provide our guests,” said Raj Radke, Daxton Hotel’s managing director. “Our two likeminded brands have come together to create a special spirit that can only be enjoyed at Daxton – where you are enveloped in a collection of museum-quality art, where you can revel in a night of live jazz music, and where you are transported to a place where your senses can soar.”

