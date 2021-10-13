Bob Dylan's Brand, Heaven's Door, Releases 2 new Bourbons

Heaven’s Door, a collection of whiskeys co-created with Bob Dylan, launched two new whiskeys: Heaven’s Door Cask Strength Single Barrel 2021 and Heaven’s Door Cask Strength Straight Bourbon. Heaven’s Door partnered with a different online alcohol delivery service for each release: The single barrel is released in collaboration with The Bottle Haus, while the straight bourbon is a collaboration with ReserveBar.

Heaven’s Door Single Barrel was bottled at 124 proof and is available for $49.95 at The Bottle Haus.

Heaven’s Door Cask Strength Straight Bourbon is available for $85 at ReserveBar. Included in the price is a set of six red Heaven’s Door whiskey stones, which the brand claims are made from the same iron ore material mined in Dylan’s hometown. For an extra $20, buyers may add a luxury drawstring bottle holder. $39 extra dollars will net you a leather bottle holder handmade by Billykirk.

Each whiskey is exclusively available at the online retail site it is partnered with.

Also available on ReserveBar is the “Heaven’s Door Trilogy Collection,” which includes three 200-milliliter bottles: Tennessee Straight Bourbon (90 proof), Double Barrel Whiskey (100 proof) and Straight Rye Whiskey (92 proof. The trilogy collection costs $59.

