Bobby Flay Has a Bourbon Lounge in His Vacation Home

In a story with House Beautiful, designer Olivia Capuano discussed the vacation home of renowned celebrity chef Bobby Flay.

Capuano worked on designing the house, which is in upstate New York, and revealed that among the house’s amenities is a bourbon lounge.

“My client purchased the home to use as a seasonal outpost to host and cook for family and friends,” Capuano said. “For example, a wet bar was added to create the ‘Bourbon Lounge’ in what was once a home office.”

The bar has soapstone countertops and a hammered copper sink. Capuano described the space as “a sexy lounge perfect for Kentucky Bourbon.”

Capuano called the lounge her “personal favorite space in the home.”

“The deep, saturated color envelopes you and gives the sense you’ve been transported away from the otherwise bright, sunny home,” she said.

The lounge has two 1950s velvet armchairs, a Maison Jansen-style end table and a leather sofa from RH, as well as a Ben Soleimani rug.

The lounge is lit by a 1970s Kaiser sputnik chandelier from 1stDibs. Capuano said the inspiration for the lounge came from “the nostalgia and moodiness of a golden era cocktail lounge mixed with the rich history of horse racing.”

A photo in the House Beautiful article showed a bottle of Blanton’s on the bar.

Flay is a known fan of Kentucky bourbon. In a 2011 interview, he said Kentucky is his second-favorite state in part due to “the bluegrass and the bourbon.”

In the same interview, Flay named Woodford Reserve, Pappy Van Winkle, Knob Creek and Buffalo Trace as his favorite brands. He described bourbon as “a special spirit” and said he usually drinks it neat, but sometimes adds an ice cube or a splash of ginger ale. He’s not much of a bourbon cocktail guy but said he enjoys mint juleps during the Kentucky Derby.

[newslettter-promo]