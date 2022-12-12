Booker's Bourbon Releases Pinkie's Batch | Whiskey Raiders

On Monday, Booker’s Bourbon announced the release of the final batch of its 2022 collection: Booker’s Batch 2022-04, “Pinkie’s Batch.”

This batch is named after Booker Noe’s dad, the original Frederick Booker Noe, who apparently was called Pinkie by his family and friends, for some unknown reason. Unusually for a Noe, Frederick wasn’t in the bourbon business (he was the vice president of a local bank), but he and Booker would bond over hunting quail and watching football, according to Booker’s Bourbon.

Bottled at 122.4 proof and aged six years, 10 months and 10 days, Booker’s “Pinkie’s Batch” is available nationwide in limited quantities for a suggested retail price of $89.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

This is the fourth Booker’s release of 2022, following Ronnie’s Batch, The Lumberyard Batch and Kentucky Tea Batch.

Booker’s Bourbon is a series of bourbons started by sixth-generation Beam master distiller Booker Noe, who died in 2004. Now, his son, Fred Noe, carries on his father’s legacy with the series.

Booker’s “Pinkie’s Batch” Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Golden amber

Nose: Balanced aroma of brown spice and vanilla

Taste: The rich vanilla taste Booker’s is often known for

Finish: Lingering, well-rounded

