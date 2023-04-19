Booker's Bourbon Debuts 1st Release of 2023: Charlie's Batch

On Wednesday, Booker’s Bourbon announced its first release of 2023, Booker’s Batch 2023-01, “Charlie’s Batch.”

The batch is named after Charlie Hutchens, who crafts the wooden boxes that each Booker’s bottle is housed in.

Booker’s Bourbon is a series of bourbons started by sixth-generation Beam master distiller Booker Noe, who died in 2004. Current Beam master distiller and Booker’s son, Fred Noe, carries on the series.

Hutchens worked at the distillery when Booker Noe was master distiller and is a friend of the Noe family. Hutchens ended up leaving the company to open a cabinet shop with his brother, but he still crafts the Booker’s boxes.

The limited-edition bourbon is now available nationwide in limited quantities. It has a suggested retail price of $89.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

The most recent Booker’s Batch batch prior to this one was Pinkie’s Batch, named for the nickname of Booker Noe’s dad. Pinkie’s Batch released in December.

Booker’s Batch 2023-01, ‘Charlie’s Batch’ Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: A well-aged amber color

Nose: Oak, toasted nuts and vanilla notes without too much wood.

Taste: Slightly warm

Finish: Pleasant

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram