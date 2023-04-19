 Booker's Bourbon Debuts 1st Release of 2023: Charlie's Batch
Skip to main content

Get a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews in your inbox every morning by signing up for our Deal of the Day newsletter!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Bourbon

Booker’s Bourbon Unveils 1st Release of 2023: Charlie’s Batch

David MorrowApr 19th, 2023, 12:49 pm
Charlie's Batch

Booker’s Bourbon has unveiled its first release of 2023: Charlie’s Batch.

On Wednesday, Booker’s Bourbon announced its first release of 2023, Booker’s Batch 2023-01, “Charlie’s Batch.”

The batch is named after Charlie Hutchens, who crafts the wooden boxes that each Booker’s bottle is housed in.

Booker’s Bourbon is a series of bourbons started by sixth-generation Beam master distiller Booker Noe, who died in 2004. Current Beam master distiller and Booker’s son, Fred Noe, carries on the series.

Hutchens worked at the distillery when Booker Noe was master distiller and is a friend of the Noe family. Hutchens ended up leaving the company to open a cabinet shop with his brother, but he still crafts the Booker’s boxes.

The limited-edition bourbon is now available nationwide in limited quantities. It has a suggested retail price of $89.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

The most recent Booker’s Batch batch prior to this one was Pinkie’s Batch, named for the nickname of Booker Noe’s dad. Pinkie’s Batch released in December.

Booker’s Batch 2023-01, ‘Charlie’s Batch’ Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: A well-aged amber color

Nose: Oak, toasted nuts and vanilla notes without too much wood.

Taste: Slightly warm

Finish: Pleasant

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

You may also like: