Booker's Bourbon Debuts 1st Release of 2023: Charlie's Batch

Booker’s Bourbon Unveils 1st Release of 2023: Charlie’s Batch
On Wednesday, Booker’s Bourbon announced its first release of 2023, Booker’s Batch 2023-01, “Charlie’s Batch.”
The batch is named after Charlie Hutchens, who crafts the wooden boxes that each Booker’s bottle is housed in.
Booker’s Bourbon is a series of bourbons started by sixth-generation Beam master distiller Booker Noe, who died in 2004. Current Beam master distiller and Booker’s son, Fred Noe, carries on the series.
Hutchens worked at the distillery when Booker Noe was master distiller and is a friend of the Noe family. Hutchens ended up leaving the company to open a cabinet shop with his brother, but he still crafts the Booker’s boxes.
The limited-edition bourbon is now available nationwide in limited quantities. It has a suggested retail price of $89.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.
The most recent Booker’s Batch batch prior to this one was Pinkie’s Batch, named for the nickname of Booker Noe’s dad. Pinkie’s Batch released in December.
Booker’s Batch 2023-01, ‘Charlie’s Batch’ Tasting Notes, Via the Brand
Color: A well-aged amber color
Nose: Oak, toasted nuts and vanilla notes without too much wood.
Taste: Slightly warm
Finish: Pleasant
