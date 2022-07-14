Booker's Bourbon Debuts Lumberyard Batch | Whiskey Raiders

The second Booker’s Bourbon expression of 2022 is a seven-year-old bourbon that was created to honor the life of the distillery’s founder, Booker Noe.

“The Lumberyard Batch” bourbon is named in honor of the lumberyard that Booker worked at during his pre-distillery years. While his time there may have been short, it helped shape the solid work ethic and curiosity that he was known for throughout his career and life.

The barrel was hand selected by the seventh-generation descendant of Booker, Master Distiller Fred Noe. The bourbon is bottled at 124.8 proof and boasts tasting notes of vanilla and oak, according to the brand, which says the Lumberyard Batch is best enjoyed over ice.

Booker Noe zigzagged his way through life until he found his true passion – distilling bourbon. He worked every position at the distillery until earning the title of master distiller. That’s what this batch of Booker’s Bourbon is all about – honoring Booker’s journey and the lessons he learned along the way.

Whiskey Raiders has a sample of Booker’s “The Lumberyard Batch” en route. Keep your eyes peeled for our review in the coming weeks.

