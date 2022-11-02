Booker's Kentucky Tea Bourbon Debuts | Whiskey Raiders

Inspired by founder Booker Noe’s signature drink, the latest bourbon release of Booker’s 2022 series is named Kentucky Tea.

Seventh-generation master distiller Fred Noe selected Booker’s Kentucky Tea, which is uncut, unfiltered and bottled at 126.5 proof. It was aged 7 years, 4 months and 14 days and is retailing for $89.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle.

About Booker’s Kentucky Tea

According to a news release from Booker’s, Noe would drink his “Kentucky Tea” — whiskey with water — every night. Specifically, the recipe called for one part whiskey to four parts water. It’s said that Booker would talk about how the drink complemented the flavor in his dinner – typically country ham or fish.

Booker’s first came to be when Noe first created Booker’s Bourbon as a Christmas gift one year. According to the news release, Booker took barrels found in the center cut of the rack house and bottled the bourbon straight from the barrel.

In keeping with typical Booker’s releases, Kentucky Tea will be released in limited quantities and is now available nationwide.

