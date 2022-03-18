Bourbon and Beyond Festival Returns After 2 Years

Bourbon and Beyond is back.

The world’s largest bourbon and music festival is set for a return to Louisville, Kentucky, after a two-year hiatus. The festival set a new attendance record in 2019 with 91,000.

Set for Sept. 15-18, the festival has not yet announced its music lineup but will feature “the best in classic rock, americana, alt rock and bluegrass,” according to the event’s Instagram page, with upwards of 50 bands taking turns performing on three stages.

Notable artists who performed at Bourbon and Beyond 2019 included Foo Fighters, Robert Plant, Zac Brown Band, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Alison Krauss, ZZ Top and Leon Bridges.

The festival, which was co-created by famous bourbon curator Fred Minnick, is expanding to four days for the first time this year.

Beyond the music, it will feature hands-on bourbon workshops and tastings, plus culinary programming with celebrity chefs, according to The Lane Report.

Weekend and camping early bird passes are on sale now for $10 down at bourbonandbeyond.com.

Louder Than Life, another four-day Louisville music festival co-created by Minnick, kicks off four days after Bourbon and Beyond ends, running from Sept. 22-26. Notable artists at Louder Than Life include Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, KISS and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

“Bourbon & Beyond is a festival that is so much about, and defined by, the culture in Kentucky,” said Danny Wimmer, who produces both festivals. “With Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life both back, and bigger than ever, there’s no better place to be this September than Louisville.”

Danny Wimmer Presents is selling an “Exacta Pass” for $449 plus fees, which grants access to all eight days of both festivals.

