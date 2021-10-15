2022 Bourbon Industry Conference to be Held at U. Kentucky

For the third straight year, scientists; farmers; and representatives from distilleries, secondary industries and tourism will gather for the Bourbon Industry Conference. The conference was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will return to in-person status this year at the University of Kentucky’s campus in Lexington. The conference will take place March 14-16 and is hosted by The James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits in collaboration with Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

“We are looking forward to being back in person for the 2022 conference,” Seth DeBolt, Beam Institute director, said in a news release. “We are planning a very robust, information-rich event for those involved in every aspect of the bourbon industry.”

The Beam Institute, led by the University of Kentucky’s UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, “has a vision to educate the next generation of distillers through a curriculum and events that develop success skills for undergraduates, graduate students and professionals in the distilled spirits industry,” according to the release.

The conference sessions will address key industry topics, and attendees will earn a certificate of continuing education for participation.

Registration is open now. Early bird registration is $300 through Jan. 20. Starting Jan. 21, the price will go to $350.

One-day registrations cost $200, and student registration is $25. The price includes educational sessions, exhibits, lunch and snacks, and networking opportunities.

