Bourbon Women Foundation, Buzzard's Roost Launch Raffle

The Bourbon Women Foundation and Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey are collaborating on a raffle to support women in the industry with education, leadership training and mentorship.

Buzzard’s Roost has donated two bottles of its rare 15-Year-Old Bourbon for a special raffle that will start on March 8, International Women’s Day. Two winners will be drawn on Instagram Live on March 16. Raffle tickets are $50 each and will be available for purchase beginning March 8 from the Bourbon Women Foundation website here.

“We are very excited to donate these two priceless bottles to the Bourbon Women Foundation,” said Judy Hollis Jones, Buzzard’s Roost co-founder and CEO, according to FredMinnick.com. “As an owner of a whiskey company, I am always eager to help other women succeed in this challenging business.”

Only 12 bottles of Buzzard’s Roost 15-Year-Old Bourbon exist, and they will be available exclusively through charity raffles and auctions.

“We are so grateful to Buzzard’s Roost for these two exciting bottles,” Bourbon Women Foundation Chair Regina Quick. “We expect these ‘unicorn’ bottles to drive a lot of interest, with each ticket sale helping our Foundation in its mission to support women in the spirits industry.”

Buzzard’s Roost 15-Year-Old Bourbon is bottled at 50% ABV.

The Bourbon Women Foundation is a nonprofit whose mission is to support women in the beverage alcohol industry through educational opportunities.

