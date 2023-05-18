Denver Broncos Launch Breckenridge Bourbon Club

On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos announced the addition of a bourbon club to its stadium.

This season, the Broncos will unveil the Breckenridge Bourbon Club at Empower Field at Mile High. The bourbon club will be a continuation of the team’s longstanding relationship with the Colorado-based bourbon producer. The experience will offer members all-inclusive food and beverage, opportunities to interact with Broncos alumni and many other perks.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Breckenridge Bourbon, as the official Hometown Bourbon of the Broncos, to this new hospitality space,” Chief Commercial Officer Dennis Moore said in a news release.“A local Colorado favorite, we look forward to collaborating with Breckenridge Bourbon to offer an elevated gameday experience for our fans.”

The Club is 9,040 square feet and sits on the east side of the stadium. Members will get to enjoy personalized drink lockers in addition to complementary grab-and-go snack and drink stations all while being surrounded by Breckenridge Bourbon-branded décor.

Known as the “World’s Highest Distillery,” Breckenridge was founded in 2008. It rose to prominence with its award-winning Breckenridge Bourbon.

Breckenridge collaborated with the Denver Broncos in August, releasing two special-edition Denver Broncos Bourbons. The blended bourbons were released in celebration of the Broncos’ Mile High Era. Both Breckenridge founder Brian Nolt and Head Distiller Hans Stafsholt led the charge, with former Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer and linebacker Karl Mecklenburg also having a hand in the process.

The Broncos also announced that season ticket holders will automatically be enrolled in Broncos Plus, a rewards program that will offer discounts and other Broncos-themed experiences.

