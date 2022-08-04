Denver Broncos Bourbon Debuts From Breckenridge Distillery

If you’re a Denver NFL fan who enjoys whiskey, Breckenridge Distillery has the perfect products for you: Two Denver Broncos bourbon blends.

The Denver Broncos and Breckenridge Distillery on Thursday announced the release of the limited-edition Mile High Bourbon Blends, the second commemorative Broncos Bourbon Blend of the series.

The bottlings will be made available for purchase to fans 21 and older beginning August 8.

“Last year we released our first collaboration with the Denver Broncos and the Broncos Bourbon blends were not only a hit with our Colorado fans, but the whiskey industry as a whole,” Breckenridge founder Bryan Nolt said in a news release. “We’re so excited to continue our partnership with the Broncos and bring Broncos and whiskey fans across the country our latest release of the Mile High Blends to enjoy this season.”

Former Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer and Breckenridge head distiller Hans Stafsholt (Blue) went head to head against former Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg and Nolt (Orange) to see who could blend the better bourbon.

These limited-edition orange and blue Broncos bourbon blends pay homage to the Broncos Mile High Era and include the team’s 1962 logo on their label. Both expressions are bottled at 86 proof.

Click here to vote which blend was better between Orange and Blue. By voting, fans will be entered to win a gift basket full of Breckenridge and Brocos swag.

Breckenridge Mile High Bourbon Blends Tasting Notes, via Breckenridge

Blue Broncos Bourbon Blend

Nose: Honey crisp apple and fresh orange

Taste: Creamy orange and orange blossom honey

Finish: Oak and light white pepper spice

Orange Broncos Bourbon Blend

Nose: Burnt orange marmalade and brandied raisin

Taste: Dark brown sugar with a light cherrywood smoke, vanilla, rye spice

Finish: Light black pepper

Last month, Jacksonville, Florida-based Citrus Distillers announced the return of its Jaguars whiskey.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!