Breckenridge Distillery Unveils 2023 Broncos Bourbon Blends

On Thursday, Breckenridge Distillery, the official bourbon sponsor of the Denver Broncos, announced two limited-edition Back-to-Back Broncos Bourbon Blends. This is Breckenridge’s third consecutive year producing its annual Broncos Bourbon Blends.

Available in Colorado beginning Thursday, this year’s collaboration is an ode to the Broncos’ back-to-back Super Bowl victories in 1997 and 1998.

As is tradition with the Broncos blend, Breckenridge brought in two groups of Broncos to help select the two blends. This year, the Broncos brought in two former players who were on the 1990s Super Bowl teams: Ed McCaffrey and Alfred Williams. Williams and Breckenridge Distillery head distiller Hans Stafsholt selected the Blue blend, while McCaffrey and Breckenridge Distillery founder and CEO Bryan Nolt selected the Orange blend.

Throughout the 2023-24 NFL season, Broncos fans can vote here to determine which blend is superior.

The Breckenridge Back-to-Back Broncos Bourbon Blends each retail for $39.99.

This season, Breckenridge will open its new Breckenridge Bourbon Club at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

“Our valuable partnership with the Denver Broncos has grown a lot over the years,” Nolt said in a news release. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with these Back-to-Back Bourbon Blends, and to open the Breckenridge Bourbon Club at Empower Field for fans to experience.”

Breckenridge Back-to-Back Broncos Bourbon Blends Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

2023 Blue Broncos Bourbon Blend

Nose: Bright orange citrus and smooth caramel

Taste: Honey and caramel

Finish: Smooth, creamy

2023 Orange Broncos Bourbon Blend

Nose: Butterscotch, stone fruit and a hint of cacao

Taste: Dark caramel with hints of leather and chocolate

Finish: Lingering spice

Breckenridge Distillery Expands Broncos Spirits Selection With Breckenridge Broncos Vodka

In addition to unveiling its latest Broncos Bourbon expressions, Breckenridge Distillery announced that it is becoming the official vodka sponsor of the Denver Broncos. As part of the partnership, the distillery announced the launch of Breckenridge Broncos Vodka, an ode to the Bronco Blizzard, the team’s first white alternate helmets. Breckenridge Broncos Vodka will be available in Colorado later this month at a suggested retail price of $22.99.

The vodka and Broncos Bourbon blends will be available at Breckenridge Distillery’s two locations in Breckenridge and retail locations across Colorado.

Breckenridge also released Broncos-inspired versions of its RIKI Spirits Caribbean-inspired canned cocktails made with Breckenridge Distillery’s spirits. Breckenridge launched RIKI products in Colorado in June.

