3rd Edition of Breckenridge Sexy Motor Oil Bourbon Debuts

On Tuesday, Breckenridge, Colorado-based Breckenridge Distillery, the world’s highest distillery, announced the latest release of Sexy Motor Oil. This is the third edition of the bourbon aged in beer barrels sourced from Breck’s neighboring Breckenridge Brewery.

Bottled at 109.5 proof, Sexy Motor Oil was finished in the beer barrels for 10-13 months.

“We’re thrilled to continue our tradition of exchanging barrels with Breckenridge Brewery to release another fabulous whiskey,” Bryan Nolt, founder and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery, said in a news release. “Playing with the barrels from the brewery allows us to create new flavors, particularly the sweet flavors our customers love like fruits, chocolate, caramel and honey.”

The limited-edition whiskey will be available at Breckenridge Distillery and the Breckenridge Distillery Tasting Room. It will be released 11 a.m. Friday for a suggested retail price of $200. With a release of fewer than 500 bottles, this run of whiskey is sure to sell out quickly.

This isn’t the first collaboration between the two Breckenridge businesses. Last October, the pair released their second Buddy Pass barrel exchange program. The release comprised an imperial stout cask-finished whiskey and a whiskey barrel-aged oatmeal stout beer.

In August, Breckenridge Distillery released two Denver Broncos-themed bourbon blends.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram