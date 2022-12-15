Breckenridge Distillery Sets Longest Shot Ski World Record

This year marked the 59th annual Ullr Fest in Breckenridge, Colorado. At the festival, Breckenridge Distillery broke the record for the world’s longest shot ski.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, a shot ski is exactly what it sounds like — a group of people taking shots of alcohol together from glasses attached to a ski.

The shot ski had a remarkable 1,350 participants. On Dec. 8, each shot-skier simultaneously took a shot of Breckenridge Broncos bourbon. The ski totaled 468 skis, equating to 2,401 feet in length.

Breckenridge hosted the festival and is the world’s highest distillery. The brand said in a news release that festival-goers were lined up and down Main Street in Breckenridge to kick off the celebration with the record shot ski.

The namesake of the festival, Ullr, is the Norse god of snow. For this reason, festivalgoers wear viking hats. The annual celebration hopes that Ullr will bless the area with a ski season full of powdery snow.

All proceeds from the shot ski benefited the Breckenridge Mountain Rotary Club and beneficiaries in the community.

We are proud to support the Breck Mountain Rotary and its beneficiaries. Over $20,000 raised for Breckenridge Mountain Rotary thanks to the 1,350 participants in Ullr Fest’s shot ski event https://t.co/Vf5BIZBZvd @SummitDailyNews pic.twitter.com/Jr8r9FJPi4 — Breckenridge Distillery (@breckdistillery) December 14, 2022

