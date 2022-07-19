Brother's Bond Launches Cask Strength Bourbon

Brother’s Bond is back with its first limited-release expression, Brother’s Bond Bourbon Cask Strength Whiskey, the brand announced Tuesday.

Last year, actors Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, who play brothers in The CW series “The Vampire Diaries,” launched the Brother’s Bond brand.

“When we were creating the Brother’s Bond Original Cask Strength, we knew that we wanted to make a smooth bourbon with big flavors,” Wesley said in a news release. “As an unfiltered and uncut bourbon, we feel our cask strength is complex enough to satisfy the whiskey aficionado but will also entice the whiskey novice to begin delving deeper into the whiskey world.”

Brother’s Bond Bourbon Original Cask Strength is a limited release of 70 Brother’s Bond Bourbon barrels. This latest expression earned a Gold medal at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Bottled at 57.9% ABV, Brother’s Bond Original Cask Strength Bourbon is available for preorder on ReserveBar, priced at $80 for a 750-milliliter bottle.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has welcomed us into the whiskey industry. Our ever-growing love for fine quality spirits inspired us to create the Brother’s Bond Original Cask Strength Bourbon,” Somerhalder said. “As we continue to expand our portfolio, we want consumers to be assured that they are getting an ultra-premium liquid that will exceed their expectations.”

Brother’s Bond Bourbon Cask Strength Whiskey Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Ripe banana, walnut, leather, warmed rye bread, vanilla and subtle smoke.

Taste: A bold and sophisticated taste of dried fruits, caramel, vanilla and honey.

