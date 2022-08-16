Buffalo Trace to Auction Rare Whiskeys for KY Flood Relief

On Tuesday, Kentucky whiskey distillery Buffalo Trace announced that it is partnering with auction service Menish Productions on six “very rare and unique whiskey packages,” including a VIP tour of the Buffalo Trace Distillery, to help raise money for disaster relief following the devastating floods that wreaked havoc in Kentucky in late July.

“The loss of lives, housing, infrastructure, and even basic necessities most of us take for granted is devasting,” Mark Brown, chief executive officer, Buffalo Trace Distillery, said in a newsletter. “We hope our bourbon community, who we know can be very generous, really shows its support and we’re able to raise an unheralded amount of funds for Eastern Kentucky disaster relief.”

The packages will be available via auction starting 9 a.m. ET Thursday until 7 p.m. August 25. All proceeds will go to flood relief.

Whiskey lovers will be able to bid on a complete set of Pappy Van Winkle whiskeys, a complete set of Buffalo Trace’s Antique Collection and other exclusive offerings.

The Buffalo Trace Collections Up for Auction

1 Van Winkle Set (Opening Bid $5,000

1 Bottle of Double Eagle Very Rare (Opening Bid $3,000)

1 Buffalo Trace Distillery Antique Collection (Opening Bid $1,500)

2 Sets of Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon (Opening Bid $1,000)

Blanton’s Single Barrel Domestic Bourbon

Blanton’s Single Barrel Gold edition Bourbon

Blanton’s Straight From the Barrel Bourbon

Barrel head signed by Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley

VIP tour for four at Buffalo Trace Distillery

1 Old Charter Oak Bourbon Collection (Opening Bid $500)

Old Charter Oak Mongolian Oak Bourbon

Old Charter Oak French Oak Bourbon

Old Charter Oak Canadian Oak Bourbon

Old Charter Oak Chinkapin Oak Bourbon

The auction lots can be bid on here.

Earlier this month, The Kentucky Distillers’ Association announced that, in collaboration with the Bourbon Crusaders and bourbon expert Fred Minnick, it would host the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit, an online auction featuring exclusive private barrel experiences, rare and vintage spirits, and unique tasting and tourism offerings to help Kentucky flood victims.

This week, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and Kentucky native Walker Buehler revealed plans to donate three signed bottles of Michter’s Whiskey and a signed jersey to raise money for flood relief.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!