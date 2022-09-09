Buffalo Trace Auctioning Off Hand-Painted Bourbon Bottles

Buffalo Trace Distillery on Wednesday announced the Buffalo Trace Bourbon Heritage Month Collection. The series of whiskey and art released to celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month — September — will feature 50 1.75-liter bottles of Buffalo Trace Single Barrel Bourbon hand-painted with designs “inspired by iconic elements from each state” each with corresponding artwork and a VIP distillery tour.

The bottles were made available Wednesday via an online auction with all sale proceeds benefiting Keep America Beautiful, the largest community improvement organization in the U.S. Those who wish to bid can do so here. The auctions will close 7 p.m. ET Sept. 22.

Bidding for each bottle started at $75. Winners will be notified via email and will be able to download their artwork. Bottles and physical art prints will be available for pickup at Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky from start to finish of 2023. Auction winners will also receive a VIP tour and tasting at Buffalo Trace Distillery.

“Bourbon is a uniquely American spirit, and we’re proud of that heritage,” Sara Saunders, vice president of global marketing for Buffalo Trace Distillery, said in a news release. “As America’s oldest continuously operating distillery, Buffalo Trace Distillery has deep roots pioneering the category of American Whiskey, and we’re thrilled to mark Bourbon Heritage Month by celebrating not just our home state – the birthplace of bourbon – but also the states our bourbon-loving fans from coast to coast call home too.”

Artwork for the collection was created by Louisville-based artist and illustrator Bri Bowers.

“This was a particularly exciting project for me for a few reasons: first, I’m a huge bourbon fan and second, because I have really a special connection with my home state of Kentucky, which also happens to be the homeplace of Buffalo Trace,” Bowers said. “Central to much of my art is the idea of celebrating connectedness to places that are important to you, and I love that with this collection we’re doing just that while also giving back, too.”

Keep America Beautiful is committed to “ensuring our nation remains a clean, green, and beautiful place to live,” according to Buffalo Trace.

“As a National Historic Landmark, Buffalo Trace Distillery understands that the diverse beauty of our nation requires care and attention to ensure future generations continue to benefit,” Saunders said. “Keep America Beautiful is a leader in this charge, and we’re thrilled to support their important work with this one-of-a-kind offering. Giving back to communities is a core value at Buffalo Trace Distillery and it’s an honor to work alongside such inspiring changemakers.”

