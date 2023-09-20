Buffalo Trace Finds First Home Outside Of US In London

Buffalo Trace Distillery is hopping across the pond and opening up a brick-and-mortar space in London’s own Covent Garden, the brand announced Wednesday in a news release from the Sazerac-owned bourbon brand. The facilities will be opening at 32-33 Long Acre in Covent Garden in late 2023.

“Buffalo Trace London is the first home for our American whiskeys outside of Kentucky, USA and we are honored to put down roots in the United Kingdom,” CEO and President of Buffalo Trace Distillery Jake Wenz said in a news release. “Many spirits consumers are more familiar with bourbon’s global whiskey counterparts, and Buffalo Trace Distillery London aims to offer a space to learn more about – and hopefully fall in love with – our bourbon whiskey. We are excited to share our pursuit of the world’s best whiskey with all those interested in London and beyond.”

The Buffalo Trace Distillery London experience offers guests the opportunity to learn about the history behind the oldest continually operating distillery in America, according to the brand.

Guests can choose between two different tastings. The first, “Taste of Trace,” is a guided tasting of Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Sazerac Rye and Bourbon Cream and features a small sample of a Buffalo Trace Ginger Ale.

The second option, Tradition and Change: Crafting The Most Awarded American Whiskey, allows guests to experience the more premium options from the distillery. The lineup includes a small tasting of White Dog Mash #1, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare 10-Year-Old, E.H. Taylor Small Batch and a pour of the Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned. Tastings will range up to $40 depending on the selection.

Fans of the distillery will be able to purchase bottles to take home with them in the retail store, some of which are exclusively available in London.

The space hosts distinctive decor, that aims to bring the essence of the Kentucky distillery to London, and rare whiskey offerings will be available during initial opening months as a bonus.

“For over 200 years, our Distillery has been defined by a dedication to one craft: making the finest American whiskey,” Global Brand Director of Buffalo Trace Distillery Andrew Duncan said in the release. “In the heart of Bourbon County in Frankfort, Kentucky, Buffalo Trace Distillery has built a generation of enthusiasts, one at a time, by showcasing the timeless craft of whiskey making alongside a sharp focus on experimentation and innovation. Our London location will bring that genuine, authentic experience to a new generation of global fans, allowing them to discover all that American Whiskey and the award-winning brands of Buffalo Trace Distillery have to offer.”

