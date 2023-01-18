Here's How You Can Win a Trip to Buffalo Trace Distillery

On Wednesday, Buffalo Trace, the Kentucky whiskey distilling powerhouse behind popular brands like Van Winkle, Eagle Rare, George T. Stagg, Blanton’s, W.L. Weller, Elmer T. Lee and E.H. Taylor, Jr., announced that it is giving away a trip for two to stay at Stagg Lodge, which is located on the grounds of the distillery. The winner and their guest will stay at Stagg Lodge for one night of the trip and at a hotel in Louisville for the other night.

The winner of this trip and their plus-one will be treated to a dinner prepared by the distillery’s private chef and tours of the grounds and distillery. They will also be given an $800 gift card for gift shop merchandise and a $500 gift card for incidentals. Additionally, Buffalo Trace will donate bourbon in the name of the winner to an agreed-upon 501(c) nonprofit organization.

Buffalo Trace approximates that the experience has a retail value of $10,000.

Buffalo Trace is hosting this contest to celebrate filling its eight millionth barrel of bourbon since prohibition.

The distillery will cover first-class roundtrip airfare for the winner and their guest but reserves the right to instead offer a $500 gift card toward ground transportation if the winner lives within 250 miles of the distillery or the Louisville, Kentucky area.

Contest-entering fans are supposed to run a mile — “or walk, jog, cheer someone on” — the distillery said in a news release. The distillery doesn’t appear to be interested in verifying the mile traveled — it’ll be on the honor system.

“There’s running … and then there’s running with the goal of bourbon,” Freddie Johnson, third-generation team member and distillery VIP visitor lead, said in the news release. “We’ve pulled out all the stops to plan this immersive and exclusive experience for one special bourbon fan.”

To enter the sweepstakes, fans can click here and enter their information.

“The passion we see from our fans is the most inspiring part of what we do,” Harlen Wheatley, master distiller, said in the news release. “We’re asking people to run just one mile for a chance to join us at Buffalo Trace Distillery for a specially curated bourbon experience, and the opportunity to stock their bars with an exclusive collection of some of our finest bourbons for the new year and beyond.”

