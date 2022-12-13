Last Drop, Drew Mayville Debut 'Masterpiece' Blended Whiskey

Prominent Sazerac master blender Drew Mayville has created his magnum opus.

The Last Drop Signature Blend Created By Drew Mayville, which launched in September, is an amalgamation of about 40 of Mayville’s favorite Kentucky whiskeys, according to Robb Report. According to Last Drop Distillers, Mayville has been stashing some of his favorite whiskeys since he arrived at Buffalo Trace Distillery 18 years ago. This release is a blend of those favorites.

“My aim was to use these exceptional whiskeys, each magnificent in its own right, to create a blend which is somehow greater than the sum of its parts,” Mayville said, according to The Last Drop.

Bottled at 121.4 proof, this whiskey is the 28th release from Last Drop Distillers. It is limited to a release of 1,458 bottles and sells for a suggested retail price of £3,100 ($3,804).

“As a master blender, I wholeheartedly believe that one can take individual components that are already exceptional to create an extraordinarily-beautiful end product,” Mayville said. “As with music, a clarinet can be beautiful in its own right. However, when you combine it with other instruments in an orchestra you create a symphony – a masterpiece. This blend fully epitomizes this notion, and it’s been a dream come true to create this truly one-of-a-kind spirit for my friends at The Last Drop.”

Mayville has held the title of Sazerac master blender and director of quality at Buffalo Trace Distillery since 2004. Before that, he spent about a year and a half with Diageo following a 23-year career with Seagram.

Last Drop Distillers, an independent bottler owned by Sazerac, was founded in London, England, in 2008, by Tom Jago and James Espey, both spirits industry veterans, with the goal of curating “the world’s most remarkable spirits,” according to the brand.

In March, Last Drop Distillers unveiled its 2022 collection, featuring the group’s first Japanese whisky, a 70-year-old cognac and a 44-year-old scotch.

Drew Mayville’s Tasting Notes, Via Last Drop Distillers

Nose: This reminds me of walking into one of Buffalo Trace’s most famous warehouses, built all those years ago: the atmosphere, the history and the provenance – it packs an evocative punch. Deep, dark fruit, figs, and dates on the nose, some raisins, and an aromatic spiciness, with citrus zest. There is some spiciness from the straight rye, and a creamy, vanilla from the bourbons, yielding a complex and layered flavor.

Palate: To begin with, there are dark fruits, candy and orange peel upfront. From there, we begin a journey through a veritable spice merchant’s storeroom, and into a saddle room full of worn leather and wax. The ages of the whiskeys in this blend, and the magnificent impact of the American oak are here in perfect balance with the individual elements of the blend. A crescendo of rich and raw spiciness transitions across your palate: that balance is pure magic.

