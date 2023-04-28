 Buffalo Trace Unveils Peated Bourbon | Whiskey Raiders
Skip to main content

Get a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews in your inbox every morning by signing up for our Deal of the Day newsletter!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Bourbon

Buffalo Trace Unveiling a Peated Whiskey Was Not on Our Bourbon Bingo Card For This Week

David MorrowApr 28th, 2023, 1:05 pm
Buffalo Trace

(Photos: Buffalo Trace)

In unexpected news, Kentucky whiskey producer Buffalo Trace on Friday announced the release of a peated bourbon.

Peating, or burning peat moss to imbue whisky with a unique, smoky flavor, is a method traditionally used in scotch whisky. Now, Buffalo Trace is applying the technique to bourbon.

Buffalo Trace Experimental Peated Bourbon is the 26th release in the Buffalo Trace Experimental Collection, which debuted in 2006.

“The Experimental Collection is not about breaking the rules of bourbon; in fact, 95% of our experiments stay within the confines of traditional methods of making whiskey. We conduct this research to better understand the variables that affect our final flavor profiles,” Buffalo Trace Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley said in a news release. “We were eager to experiment with peat to see how the grain influenced our mashbill from a recipe perspective. We anticipated it providing the perfect hint of smoke, just enough to compliment the sweet and spicy notes from the rye, and I’m happy to report our hypothesis was correct.”

This whiskey was distilled from Buffalo Trace’s rye bourbon mashbill and peated malt and aged for nine years and five months in new charred white oak casks. It spent time maturing on the first floor of Buffalo Trace’s Warehouse C and the second floor of Warehouse D before being bottled at 90 proof.

Six barrels of this bourbon were produced. It was distilled on Nov. 21, 2012, barreled on Nov. 24 and bottled on April 1, 2022.

Buffalo Trace Experimental Peated Bourbon will launch in May in limited quantities to select retailers and restaurants across the U.S. The experimental bourbon will be packaged exclusively in 375-milliliter bottles, which will each have a suggested retail price of $46.99.

Buffalo Trace Experimental Peated Bourbon Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Smoky and nutty with hints of leather, mahogany and cacao beans

Taste: Light smoke, brown butter

Finish: Sweet Toffee

Last week, Buffalo Trace announced the latest release in its Old Charter Oak collection, Spanish Oak Bourbon.

Buffalo Trace

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

You may also like: