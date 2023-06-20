Buffalo Trace Distillery Partners With DP World Tour

On Monday, the DP World Tour — aka the PGA European Tour — announced a partnership with Kentucky whiskey producer Buffalo Trace.

Buffalo Trace will join three tournaments on the 2023 DP World Tour Schedule. It will be an official partner of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo and official sponsor of two Rolex Series events: the Genesis Scottish Open and the BMW PGA Championship.

“Buffalo Trace Distillery is proud to partner with the DP World Tour to introduce our portfolio of American Whiskey to golf fans around the world,” Andrew Duncan, global director of American Whiskey at Buffalo Trace Distillery, said in a news release.

Buffalo Trace produces numerous highly regarded bourbon brands, including Pappy Van Winkle, Eagle Rare, W.L. Weller and E.H. Taylor, Jr.

Buffalo Trace will be the exclusive whiskey partner at each tournament. It will serve products including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare 10 Year Old Bourbon, Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey and Buffalo Trace Distillery Bourbon Cream.

“Much like the process to create Buffalo Trace, Eagle Rare, or any of our other fine whiskies, developing the perfect swing takes patience, perseverance, exacting attention to detail, and passion for the craft,” Duncan said. “We invite golf fans all over the globe to celebrate the world’s best players on a global stage by joining Buffalo Trace Distillery on the 19th hole for a pour of whiskey.”

The partnership will include social media, digital media, in-store, on-course and pouring aspects, as well as a content series featuring “top golfers,” according to the news release.

Buffalo Trace will also have on-course branding at the Betfred British Masters.