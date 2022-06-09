Buffalo Trace Announces 21st Annual Great Buffalo Chase 5K

Buffalo Trace has announced the return of its Great Buffalo Chase 5K race, the 21st annual installment of the event. This year’s race is back in-person at the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky.

The race route will go through aging warehouses, production facilities and more before ending at the Buffalo Trace Visitor’s Center. Those who wish to participate can register here. The registration fee is $20 before June 25 and $25 after that date. The 5k will be a chip-timed race and limited to the first 1,000 runners to sign up.

Registered participants will be able to pick up race materials, which include a commemorative T-shirt and bib, from Buffalo Trace Distillery on July 3 from noon to 6 p.m. or on the day of the race starting at 7 a.m. All registration proceeds will benefit the Frankfort Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4075, which hosts the annual Frankfort 4th of July Fireworks show in Downtown Frankfort.

Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three overall male and female runners. Third place will receive $2,000, second place will receive $2,500, and first place will receive $3,000. An additional $1,000 bonus will be awarded to the first female and male who beat the Great Buffalo Chase record finish time of 13:41 for male runners and 15:26 for female runners. Awards will also be given to the top three male and female finishers in each age group.

Walkers and runners are invited to dress in patriotic clothing. Awards will be given for the most patriotic attire after the race.

Race times will be posted to the Buffalo Trace Distillery website on July 5.

Great Buffalo Chase 5K Race Virtual Registration

For those who can’t join in person, Buffalo Trace is offering a virtual option. Virtual participants will walk or run from a location of their choice anytime from July 2-4. The sign-up costs for the virtual race are the same as the in-person one. Register here.

