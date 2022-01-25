Buffalo Trace Set Visitation Record in 2021 Despite COVID-19

Buffalo Trace Distillery announced Tuesday that it set a new visitation record in 2021, with more than 340,000 guests visiting the National Historic Landmark Distillery. This marked a 134% increase in the number of visitors in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and a 16% increase in the number of visitors it welcomed in 2019.

Since 2010, visitation to Buffalo Trace has increased by 556%.

COVID-19 was still a big factor in 2021 and continues to be one in 2022, so setting an all-time visitation record despite the worries many have about traveling is quite impressive.

The Distillery completed an expansion of its visitor center in 2020 during the onset of the pandemic, tripling the size of its previous visitor center, which allowed for easier social distancing and more space and comfort for guests exploring the Gift Shop or tasting in the new tasting rooms.

As visitation continues to soar, Buffalo Trace is making further adjustments to accommodate the increasing number of guests, renovating its historical Freehouse into a full welcome center.

The new renovations, expected to be completed by mid-February, will allow the distillery to check visitors in for all activities within the same space by early March, according to a news release.

Tours for Buffalo Trace’s distillery can be booked here. Each tour is complimentary and includes a socially distanced tasting.

Buffalo Trace recently announced that it will be donating 2,022 bottles of whiskey to celebrate the new year, including its first NFT release.

