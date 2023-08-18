Buffalo Wild Wings Launches Bulleit Bourbon BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Wild Wings has a new signature sauce for bourbon lovers everywhere: Bulleit Bourbon BBQ sauce — say that five times fast, we dare you.

The popular wings chain announced Wednesday it would launch the new flavor in collaboration with the bourbon brand.

In addition to the wings joint launching its latest smoky sauce, Buffalo Wild Wings brought back its wildly popular Hot BBQ flavor.

This nostalgic hit was introduced to the restaurant in the 1980s yet was removed in 2020, in a news release, according to FSR Magazine. Fans have been clamoring to get it back ever since.

The chain eventually chose to bring back Hot BBQ due to voracious demand.

“We’re always listening to our fans and the passion for Hot BBQ has been overwhelming. We know there will be a lot of excited people to see this one back on the menu this fall,” Chief Marketing Officer at Buffalo Wild Wings Tristan Meline said in a news release. “We’re also thrilled to introduce Bulleit Bourbon BBQ, bringing a sweet, smoky tang to our stacked lineup of sauces and seasonings.”

The brand claims its new Bulleit Bourbon BBQ sauce allows fans to not only “drink their bourbon but eat it, too.”

Buffalo Wild Wings is no stranger to the bourbon scene. In June 2021, the hot wings chain chose to add Buffalo Trace Single Barrel Select Bourbon to its menus in 16 states.

The timing for the release of these two sauces is serendipitous, as football season is just around the corner.

“Whether you’re all about the Hot BBQ return or eager to try something new, our limited-only sauces have you covered this football season,” Meline concluded.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!