Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Brings Trees to New York City

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey teamed up with American Forests to plant 50 trees in Queens, New York, in honor of Bourbon Heritage Month, the brand announced last week.

Bulleit chose to participate in this effort to raise awareness about tree inequity.

“At the end of the hottest summer in recorded history, it is clear that achieving Tree Equity in US cities is urgently needed to bring the life-saving natural cooling and clean air that trees provide to every neighborhood,” stated President and Chief Executive Officer of American Forests, Jad Daley according to the release.

But the distillery didn’t just stop with a planting.

Bulleit collaborated with Street Art for Mankind and artist Carlos Alberto, a street artist from Mexico who loves using 3D effects, to paint a mural inspiring community members to care for the environment.

The Diageo-owned brand teamed up with Street Art for Mankind and Alberto to have a 3D 12,800 square-foot mural on the Javits Center to pledge the company’s commitment to restoring ecosystems and raising awareness about the environment.

“The growth of our partnership with American Forests over the past three years is a testament to our commitment to creating real change,” Senior Vice President of Whiskies & Liqueurs at Diageo Jesse Damashek said in a news release. “The Tree Equity plantings we do are extremely impactful and important to the local communities we serve, and with Street Art for Mankind, we’re able to bring critical attention to these efforts, and the broader need for global Ecosystem Restoration.”

Through Street Art for Mankind, Bulleit chose to assist in the painting of five murals throughout the U.S.

“The Ecosystem Restoration Murals that Street Art creates do a masterful job of promoting this important work, as well as inspiring people to be drivers of environmental change,” concluded Damashek.

