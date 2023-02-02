Bulleit Taps Grammy Nominee J. Ivy to Produce Short Film

On Thursday, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey unveiled a short film produced in collaboration with Grammy-nominated spoken-word poet J. Ivy and filmmaker Carlos Lopez Estrada.

“For years I’ve been driven by the dreams that have settled in my heart and making sure those visions, those ideas are realized,” J. Ivy said in a news release. “Partnering with Bulleit for this groundbreaking moment is the perfect opportunity to drive that mission forward and bring more beauty into the world. I’m beyond proud of what we were able to create together because this film is for the dreamers, the fearless trailblazers, the pioneers who have dedicated their

lives and their dreams to pushing the culture forward.”

The film, titled “A Toast To The Times,” is part of the Bulleit Pioneer Project, a commitment to “champion and amplify those breaking new ground across art, sustainability, food and technology.”

Bulleit also announced the Bulleit 100-Hour Commitment, a promise to offer 100 hours of mentorship, alongside music and creator platform UnitedMasters, to “emerging pioneers.”

About the Bulleit Short Film, ‘A Toast To The Times’

“A Toast To The Times” premieres Thursday in Los Angeles, featuring performances from J. Ivy and other UnitedMasters artists: DJ OHSO, Anisa Brenee, Col3trane

and Siobhan Bell).

The 90-second film champions features narration in the form of a poem written and read by J. Ivy. “A Toast To The Times” was produced by creative agency Anomaly.

In December, Bulleit hosted the Bulleit Remix Challenge to find talented lyricists to work with J. Ivy. Hundreds of applicants submitted verses in the hopes of receiving a one-hour mentorship sessionwith J. Ivy, along with a trip to Los Angeles to attend a Grammy’s party hosted by UnitedMasters.

The winner of the Remix Challenge will also perform at the Thursday premiere.

