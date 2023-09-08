Carolina Panthers Taps Local Distillery As Official Partner

Southern Distilling Company announced a multi-year agreement in partnership with the Carolina Panthers, just in time for the 2023-2024 football season. The company behind brands like Southern Star Bourbon and Hunting Creek Rye announced it was tapped to be the NFL team’s official partner in a news release on Wednesday.

“I grew up here in North Carolina and I’m proud to call it home,” stated co-founder and CEO Pete Barger of Southern Distilling Company according to the news release. “Supporting the Panthers is something I’ve been doing for a long time and I’m looking forward to raising a glass of Southern Star while singing along to ‘Sweet Caroline’ after what I hope will be many wins this season!”

Southern Star products will be available to fans interested in watching the Panthers play at the Bank of America Stadium. For folks who can’t make it to a game, bespoke Panthers-themed cocktails will be served at bars and restaurants throughout the Carolinas.

Fans of the brand and team are encouraged to share “their spirit of the Carolinas” on social media by tagging Southern Distilling Company and sharing the brand’s products.

About Southern Distilling Company, the Official Partner of the Carolina Panthers

Southern Distilling Company prides itself in working with local farmers in sourcing its ingredients for its spirits, according to the brand.

Prior to Prohibition, Statesville, North Carolina was considered the “liquor capital of the world,” according to Southern Distilling Company. The brand claims its mission is to reignite North Carolina’s whiskey industry and put it “back on the map” as one of the major distilling capitals of the world.

