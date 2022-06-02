Casey Jones Distillery Launches 1st Wheated Bourbon

Hopkinsville, Kentucky-based Casey Jones Distillery recently announced the third release of its copper pot distilled Kentucky bourbon whiskey. The distillery made the bourbon using a Kentucky wheat mash bill and heirloom Bloody Butcher corn. It becomes Casey Jones’ first wheated bourbon.

“We are excited to offer this first batch of our wheated bourbon,” Master Distiller Arlon “AJ” Casey Jones said, according to Distillery Trail. “This offers so much flavor and I know you will love it. I’ve picked a barrel from this batch and am inviting folks out to harvest it and make your own bottle.”

Casey Jones Wheated Kentucky Straight Bourbon has been aged for three years in charred new oak barrels and is bottled at a barrel strength of 110 proof. Casey Jones Distillery describes the wheated bourbon as “velvety smooth with subtle sweetness, slight nutty body & distinct caramel.”

The bourbon launched May 28 at the distillery. Purchase it online for $59.99 or find it near you.

Heirloom grains are grown from seeds that have been passed down through generations and not processed or genetically modified. Bloody Butcher corn gets its name from its blood-red hue. In October, Shelbyville, Kentucky distillery Jeptha Creed released a whiskey made with Bloody Butcher corn.

