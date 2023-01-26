CeeLo Green Partners With Victor George Spirits

On Tuesday, Victor George Spirits announced a partnership with Grammy Award winner, musical artist, record producer and actor CeeLo Green, according to Broadway World.

“My enthusiasm in partnering with the Victor George Spirits brands is immeasurable,” Green said, according to Broadway World. “It is literally an extension of my own good taste. We shall shift the attention, and unbottle exceptionality, excellence, and ownership with a clarity in which one can see their own reflection.”

Victor George is best known for its Victor George Vodka brand, but in May, it announced the nationwide release of a bourbon brand: Fort Mose 1738, named for Fort Mose, Florida, the U.S.’s first settlement and town where Black people could live free.

Both Victor George brands are produced at Palm Beach Distillery, which Victor George acquired in January 2022 and recently relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Where Victor George Spirits is headquartered.

“Our business model in partnering up with celebrities, influencers, or professional athletes, we feel, is much different than most models I have seen and can really add value to our brands and our company,” Harvey said, per Broadway World. “We believe with the platforms they have they should not be simply a paid endorser of one of our products, that is a thing of the past,” Harvey continued. “We want true partners and that means they share in the profits, creativity, growth and overall equity of the brand. That’s a partnership and consistent with our goal to be the largest Black owned spirits company in the U.S. by 2025, hence we are very selective when making these choices and we knew Cee Lo would be a good one.”

According to Broadway World, Green met Victor G. Harvey, the owner of Victor George Spirits, in 2020 in Miami at a Super Bowl party hosted by Victor George.

Launched in 2019, Victor George Vodka is “one of the fastest growing Black owned spirits companies in the United States,” according to Broadway World. The vodka brand is available in 44 states.

