Raiders Ink Deal With Charles Woodson, Woodson Bourbon

On Wednesday, the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Charles Woodson announced a partnership between the former star cornerback/safety’s bourbon brand, Woodson Bourbon Whiskey, and the team and its arena, Allegiant Stadium.

Under the terms of the agreement, Woodson Bourbon Whiskey becomes the official bourbon of the Raiders. The partnership is historic in that it marks the first time that a professional football player’s company has been the official spirit sponsor of an NFL team.

“I used to jokingly say that Woodson Bourbon Whiskey was the official bourbon of Raider Nation but now I can say it with my chest,” Woodson said in a news release. “Woodson Bourbon Whiskey is the official bourbon of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium. I want to thank Mark Davis, Sandra Douglass Morgan, the Raiders partnership team and the entire Raiders organization for giving Woodson Bourbon Whiskey the opportunity to be great! Go Raiders!”

Woodson Bourbon Whiskey will be sold across concession stands in the arena, and the stadium will open a Woodson Bourbon Whiskey branded bar in its Shift4 Club.

Allegiant Stadium’s “modern mixologist,” Tony Abou Ganim, has crafted two cocktails using Woodson Bourbon Whiskey, bitters and ginger.

“We are elated to partner with Charles Woodson and Woodson Whiskey,” Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan said. “Charles is a Raiders legend, and we’re looking forward to bringing Woodson Bourbon Whiskey to Raider Nation and our guests at Allegiant Stadium.”

About Charles Woodson

Woodson played in the NFL from 1998 to 2015. The Raiders drafted him fourth overall in the 1998 NFL Draft out of Michigan after he won a national championship and became the first — and still to this date, only — defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy.

Woodson played for the Raiders (who were based in Oakland, not Las Vegas, at the time) until 2006, when he signed with the Green Bay Packers. Woodson played with the Packers until 2013, winning a Super Bowl during his time there. In 2013, he returned to the Raiders to conclude his career, hanging up his cleats in 2015.

Woodson was a nine-time Pro Bowler and eight-time All-Pro selection in the NFL. He was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2009 and led the league in interceptions twice.

About Woodson Whiskey

Launched in 2021, Woodson Whiskey offers a range of six-month-old whiskeys, which the brand claims have been “accelerated-aged” using ultrasonic waves. Woodson Whiskey sources its juice from Kentucky and then finishes it in barrels from Woodson’s Napa Valley wine brand at its facility in San Diego.

Woodson Whiskey also makes a ready-to-drink Manhattan, a mix of Woodson Bourbon Whiskey and the brand’s in-house vermouth.

