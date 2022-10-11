Charlie Moore Joins Puncher's Chance Bourbon as Partner

On Tuesday, Oregon-based Wolf Spirit announced that ESPN and New England Sports Network veteran and outdoor sports television personality Charlie Moore, popularly known as “the Mad Fisherman,” joined Puncher’s Chance Bourbon as a financial partner. Moore has assumed a majority position in the American Whiskey brand’s recent equity raise.

“As a big whiskey fan, I am excited to introduce my global audience, particularly my fans and friends in the New England area, to this exceptional whiskey,” Moore said in a news release. “As anyone who watches my shows will tell you, when I find something I love, like Puncher’s Chance, I am a loud and proud supporter. As the brand has already done in the boxing and MMA world, I look forward to presenting the world of outdoor sports to this fine bourbon.”

Moore will serve as an “Honorary Ambassador” for Puncher’s Chance, As part of this role, he will make appearances in bars, restaurants, fine spirits retailers and chain stores and will meet with Wolf Spirit distributor partners. Puncher’s Chance will appear on all of Moore’s current broadcast shows on NESN, as well as on his syndicated programs, social media and more.

“As with [MMA announcer] Bruce Buffer, Charlie is an ideal partner for Puncher’s Chance,” said Bradd Levitan, CEO of Wolf Spirit. “His multiple television shows reach a global audience, and his influence in the New England area is undeniable. We see this territory as a massive opportunity and look forward to Charlie introducing the brand to his huge fanbase, serving as a significant catapult for Puncher’s Chance Bourbon awareness and sales growth.”

Moore, a 3-time Emmy Award winner, built a major audience around outdoor adventures and New England sports. He stars in the show “Charlie Moore: No Offense” and serves as executive producer on the “Charlie Moore Outdoors” and “Bruins Academy” series, both on New England Sports Network. He’s also the executive producer of NESN’s “Behind The B.”

He hosted “Beat Charlie Moore” ESPN for eight seasons. It was the first show on ESPN to have the host’s name in the title of the series.

Crafted through a partnership with IJW Whiskey Company of Louisville, Kentucky, and bottled at 90 proof, Puncher’s Chance Bourbon is available at fine spirits retailers and online for a suggested retail price of $34.99 per 750-milliliter bottle. In addition to the core bourbon, other Puncher’s Chance releases comprise “THE D12TANCE,” a limited-edition 12-year-old bourbon finished in Cabernet Sauvignon barrels, and the soon-to-be-released “THE LEFT CROSS,” a 14-year-old bourbon finished in 12-year-old Jamaican rum casks.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!