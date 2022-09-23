Chattanooga Whiskey Releases Fall 2018 Vintage

Chattanooga Whiskey on Friday announced the next release in its Bottled in Bond Series: Fall 2018 Vintage.

Fall 2018 Vintage is the fourth release in Chattanooga’s Bottled in Bond series.

Barreled July through December 2018, Chattanooga Whiskey’s Fall 2018 Vintage is crafted from four high-malt bourbon mashbills: 30% SB091, 20% B005, 30% B002 and 20% R18098.

The whiskey is bottled at 100 proof, per Bottled In Bond regulations.

Chattanooga Bottled in Bond: Fall 2018 Vintage will be available at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery and across Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, South Carolina, Louisiana, Alabama and Colorado at a suggested retail price of $52.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

Chattanooga says the whiskey has notes of “toasted oatmeal cookie, sweet crêpe, and dried herbs with a lightly smoky finish.”

Chattanooga Whiskey released its Spring 2018 Vintage release in June. Check out our review of it here.

Chattanooga first debuted its Bottled in Bond series in June 2021.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!