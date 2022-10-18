Chicken Cock Chanticleer Bourbon Debuts | Whiskey Raiders

Chicken Cock Whiskey on Monday announced the release of Chicken Cock Chanticleer, a Kentucky straight bourbon finished in French Cognac barrels.

Bottled at 112 proof, this release’s mashbill comprises 70% corn, 21% rye and 9% malted barley.

Thirty-two barrels of Chanticleer were produced.

Chicken Cock Chanticleer is bottled in a Prohibition-era Chicken Cock replica apothecary-style bottle, which is housed in a collectible tin styled after the tins used during Prohibition to smuggle Chicken Cock Whiskey to U.S. drinkers.

Chicken Cock says this release celebrates the friendship between the French and Americans, dating back to the 1700s during the U.S. Revolutionary War. Bourbon County, Kentucky, was named after a French family named the Bourbons, and Paris, Kentucky, where Chicken Cock was founded in 1856, was named after the French city.

This luxury spirit and commemorative tin honor Chicken Cock’s Prohibition-era history and heritage,” Matti Anttila, Founder of Grain & Barrel Spirits, which owns Chicken Cock, said in a news release. “Chanticleer is the second edition in a collectible series of special limited-edition holiday releases, following last year’s Chicken Cock Cotton Club Rye Whiskey. This is a way for us to really shine a light on some of the great whiskey we’re making at Chicken Cock.”

Chicken Cock Chanticleer is available now online from the Chicken Cock website at a suggested retail price of $499 per 750-milliliter bottle and will begin shipping Friday.

Chicken Cock Chanticleer Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Mahogany leather

Nose: Vibrant notes of ripened peaches, delicate sweet cream and succulent honey

Taste: Tannic bursts of vanilla and cherry complemented by softened plums, candied dates and banana flambé

Finish: Hot caramelized sugar, melted butter and fresh citrus zest

