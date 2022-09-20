Chicken Cock Releases 15 Barrels for Bourbon Heritage Month

Chicken Cock Whiskey, aka “The Famous Old Brand,” last week announced that it is releasing 15 barrels of limited-release Private Cask in honor of National Bourbon Heritage Month.

Handpicked by Master Distiller Gregg Snyder, the casks contain Chicken Cock’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, aged for seven years. Each barrel is unique in flavor and proof, celebrating the evolution of Chicken Cock Whiskey over the past 150-plus years.

Chicken Cock Whiskey was established in Paris, Kentucky, in 1856. It gained popularity as the house whiskey at The Cotton Club, one of Prohibition’s most legendary speakeasies. Despite the prohibition, Chicken Cock managed to survive by swiftly moving production around and smuggling bottles into the United States in a tin can and selling the spirit to pharmacies as “medicine.”

The Private Cask collection offers bourbon enthusiasts a chance to taste whiskey unlike any other. When tasted side-by-side, the brand says consumers will be able to pick out differences in taste, aroma and proof point between each cask. Each cask is unique in flavor and proof, making this a truly one-of-a-kind release.

“We’re thrilled to launch one of our most limited-release whiskeys in the birthplace of bourbon during National Bourbon Heritage Month,” Matti Anttila, founder of Grain and Barrel Spirits, which owns Chicken Cock, said in a news release.

The suggested retail price for a 750-milliliter bottle of Chicken Cock’s Private Cask is $130. The bottles are available for purchase at chickencockwhiskey.com.

