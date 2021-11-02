Chris Stapleton Donates $18K Whiskey | Whiskey Raiders

Multi-Grammy-winning country music artist Chris Stapleton donated a rare bottle of “Bottled in Bond Day” commemorative edition E.H. Taylor Jr. single barrel bourbon to the Franklin County Humane Society in Frankfort, Kentucky, for the organization’s Rare Bourbon Raffle, according to the State Journal.

Bottles of E.H. Taylor Jr. single barrel has sold for as much as $18,000 at auctions, according to Bill Klier, who is organizing the Rare Bourbon Raffle on behalf of the Humane Society. Klier said they now have over $100,000 worth of bourbon and 21 different prize flights.

“We have some really rare and expensive packages, including Pappy Van Winkle, the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, and the oldest bourbon ever bottled, James Thompson & Brother Final Reserve 45-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey,” Klier said.

Tickets for the bourbon raffle cost $100, and only 3,000 tickets will be sold. The drawing will take place 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at Bourbon on Main in Frankfort. It also will be live-streamed on Facebook Live. Tickets are available at FrankfortBourbonRaffle.com.

The humane society is raising money to build a new state-of-the-art animal shelter, the State Journal said.

“Since we started the Rare Bourbon Raffle, we have been contacted by several distillers and collectors who, like Chris Stapleton, want to help the animals. We hope to have other additions to announce shortly,” Klier said.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!